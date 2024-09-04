National

Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest

According to a video making rounds on social media, a group of infuriated locals was seen inside the coaching centre surrounding the teacher Nagesh Jadhav who allegedly assaulted the girl. The purported video showed broken window panes of the coaching centre as well.

A teacher at a private coaching centre sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Nanded. The undesirable incident reportedly led to intense protests by the outraged locals who resorted to vandalizing the coaching centre, the police said.
According to a video making rounds on social media, a group of infuriated locals was seen inside the coaching centre surrounding the man who allegedly assaulted the girl. The purported video showed broken window panes of the coaching centre as well. Later, the angry locals reportedly tore the hoarding outside the centre and smashed the hoardings at the entrance of the coaching centre.

As per reports, the 16-year-old girl informed her parents about the incident that took place on Tuesday. An FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) based on her complaint against the teacher, Nagesh Jadhav (48), who was arrested on Tuesday.

No complaint has been filed against the vandalization of the coaching centre so far.

"If no complaint is filed by them (coaching centre owners), we will inquire and register an offence in this case on our own," a police official said. 

