Maharashtra: Survey Undertaken To Study Financial, Social Condition Of Farmers In Marathwada Region

The authorities in Marathwada region of Maharashtra have undertaken a survey to study the financial and social condition of farmers and their families so that the benefit of government schemes can be extended to them, a senior official said on Wednesday.

This survey will be completed in three months, Deputy Divisional Commissioner Parag Soman told PTI. "It has already begun in some districts and will soon start in the rest," he said. The divisional commissionerate issued letters to the district collectors in the region, saying that the financial, social aspects of the farmers and their families will be studied in the survey.

The teams of government departments along with gram sevaks, anganwadi workers, teachers and staff of the agriculture department will visit the farmers as part of the survey, it said. "The farmers' families will be given the benefit of government schemes on priority," the letter says.