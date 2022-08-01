Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 830 Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; 1,024 Recoveries Take Active Tally To 12,808

The death toll increased by one to reach 1,48,105, he said, adding this figure, too, was a dip from the three Covid-19-linked fatalities registered.

undefined
New Covid-19 cases (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 8:41 pm

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 830 new Covid-19 cases, a sharp drop from the 1,849 patients detected a day earlier, which took the overall tally to 80,48,285, an official said. The death toll increased by one to reach 1,48,105, he said, adding this figure, too, was a dip from the three Covid-19-linked fatalities registered on Sunday.

Mumbai accounted for 164 of the new cases, while the sole coronavirus-related death took place in Beed district, he pointed out.

Related stories

India Records 16,464 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 24 Fatalities In A Day

Thane District Logs 106 Covid-19 Cases

Chhattisgarh Sees 220 Covid-19 Cases At 7.30% Positivity Rate; Active Tally Now 3,457

The recovery count increased by 1,024 in the last 24 hours and stood at 78,87,372, leaving the state with an active caseload of 12,808, he said.

State health department data showed the coronavirus fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 8,32,07,144 after 18,775 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,48,285; fresh cases 830; death toll 1,48,105; active cases 12,808; total tests 8,32,07,144. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra New Covid-19 Cases State Health Department Death Toll Icrease Covid-19 Active Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Coronavirus Mumbai City
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: Shushila Likmabam To Fight For Gold Medal; India Women's Lawn Bowls Team Makes History

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: Shushila Likmabam To Fight For Gold Medal; India Women's Lawn Bowls Team Makes History

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals