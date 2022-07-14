Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Shut In Latur For Two Days Amid Rain Warning

In light of the forecast for rainfall and the possibility of floods, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all schools in Maharashtra's Latur district.

undefined
Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Start Running On Central Railway Line After Remaining Suspended For Nearly 20 Hours Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Start Running On Central Railway Line After Remaining Suspended For Nearly 20 Hours

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 8:01 pm

In light of the forecast for rainfall and the possibility of floods, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for all schools in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Thursday. 

Schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 12 on Friday and Saturday due to the forecast of rains by the weather department, Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal said.

 As per the order, although schools will remain closed, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to be present on the premises, as the Disaster Management Act 2005 has been imposed in the district.

 The district has been witnessing incessant rains for the last few days. The water level has risen in Manjara dam, as the catchment areas recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. 

 According to the administration, the district has received an average of 38 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am, while the cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 345.9 mm.

 Two gates of the Manjara barrage at Bhatangali village were opened on Wednesday and district officials have issued a warning to people living near the river bank, it was stated.

Tags

National Bhatangali Village Manjara Barrage Schools To Remain Shut In Latur Maharashtra Rain Warning Disaster Management Act 2005 Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal Weather Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam