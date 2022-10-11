Maharashtra Records 384 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 384 new coronavirus infections and four pandemic-related fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's Covid-19 case tally thus rose to 81,25,369 and death toll reached 1,48,362. On Monday, the state had recorded 231 cases and one fatality.

State capital Mumbai recorded 129 new coronavirus cases. Satara, Hingoli and Bhandara districts and Pune city recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

There are now 2,387 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. As many as 425 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 79,74,620. The recovery rate in the state is 98.14 per cent.

With 15,209 tests conducted in 24 hours, the total of tests conducted so far rose to 8,49,76,545.

