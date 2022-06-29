Maharashtra Crisis: Governor Asks Uddhav Thackeray For Floor Test, MVA To Move SC

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray to prove the majority tomorrow in a floor test. Singh wrote a letter to Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat calling for a special session at 11 am on Thursday.



Following the governor's call, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will have to move the Supreme Court against Singh's letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30.



In his letter, Singh said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."



"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," the letter said.



Chavan said the apex court has maintained status quo over the case till July 11.



He was referring to the Supreme Court's move on Monday of keeping in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11.



"The MVA will have to move the apex court against the governor's letter for a floor test. The deputy speaker (of the Assembly) will have to recognise the split in the Shiv Sena legislature party. The rebel MLAs have to give a letter that they have the support of the two-thirds of the legislature party and that they have merged with another party," he said.



Chavan said if the rebels vote against the confidence motion moved by the MVA government, then they stand to be disqualified.



Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who are staying at a five-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati, will have to return to Mumbai to participate in the trust vote.