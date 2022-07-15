Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Maharashtra: Over 11,000 Rain-Affected People Shifted To Safety In Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli received 27.7 mm rainfall during the day and heavy to moderate showers were witnessed in parts of the district. 11,836 people from 45 villages have been shifted to help centres so far.

rainfall in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 5:42 pm

Over 11,000 rain-affected people were shifted to safety in 45 villages amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.  

According to the district disaster management cell, Gadchiroli received 27.7 mm rainfall during the day and heavy to moderate showers were witnessed in parts of the district. 

Around 24 routes in the district were blocked due to overflowing of nullahs and damages to the bridges, and many of the closed routes are slowly being opened for traffic, it said.  

As many as 11,836 people from 45 villages have been shifted to help centres so far, and no loss of life or rain-related accident was reported in the district during the day, it was stated.

(With PTI Inputs)

