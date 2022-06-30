Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: One Held For Firing Incident In Nagpur

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Dhantoli area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

undefined
Man Injured In Celebratory Firing

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 7:59 pm

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Dhantoli area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Thursday.
       

The police on Wednesday arrested Yash Sharma, a resident of Manish Nagar, for allegedly opening fire at some persons over an old dispute, an official said. 
       

A case was registered against Sharma based on a complaint lodged by one Anand Thakur, he said.
       

The incident took place on the night of June 26, when the accused allegedly fired two rounds at the complainant and his accomplices, following which they escaped unhurt, the official added.

Related stories

Man Taken Into Custody Over Firing Incident In Himachal’s Hamirpur

Gujarat: Scuffle Outside Dudhsagar Dairy Ahead Of AGM, Guard Injured In Firing

BSF Resort To Firing Along India-Pak Border In Jammu On Drone Suspicion

Tags

National Shooting Firing Incident Arrested Complainant Accomplices Yash Sharma A Resident Of Manish Nagar Incident
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan