Maharashtra: Nashik Logs 38 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 277

According to the administration, of the cases reported so far, 2,75,717 were from Nashik city, 1,79,289 from other parts of the district, 14,024 from Malegaon and 8,517 from outside the district.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:38 pm

With the addition of 38 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,81,463 on Tuesday, a health official said.

As many as 38 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,72,282, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,904, he said. 

According to the administration, of the cases reported so far, 2,75,717 were from Nashik city, 1,79,289 from other parts of the district, 14,024 from Malegaon and 8,517 from outside the district.

The district is now left with 277 active cases, the official added.

-With PTI Input

