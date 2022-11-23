Maharashtra Logs 89 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 614

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,35,398, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,404.

Maharashtra had reported 67 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

With 15,240 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,55,68,908, said the health department in a bulletin.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 39 cases, followed by Mumbai (28), Akola (8), Aurangabad (5), Latur (4), Kolhapur (3), Nagpur (1) and Nashik circles (1), it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The number COVID-19 recoveries rose to 79,86,380 after 150 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 614 active cases, said the bulletin.

Of the active cases, the highest 247 were in Pune, followed by 100 and 98 in Thane and Mumbai districts, respectively, said the department.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,398; fresh cases 89; death toll 1,48,404; recoveries 79,86,380; active cases 614; total tests 8,55,68,908.

