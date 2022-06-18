Maharashtra Logs 3,883 Covid-19 Cases, Two fatalities

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,883 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,054 in Mumbai, and two deaths, said a health official.



A day earlier the state had seen 4,165 cases and three COVID-19 fatalities.



The new additions took the overall tally of infections to 79,31,745 while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,47,885.



Both the COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai district.



Maharashtra is now left with 22,828 active cases after 2,802 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 77,61,032, the official said.

Maharashtra's fatality rate now stands at 1.86 per cent while the recovery rate is 97.85 per cent.



Mumbai has 13,613 active cases followed by 4,869 in Thane and 1,722 in Pune districts, the official said.



Mumbai circle reported 3,317 fresh cases. Pune circle added 339 infections and Nagpur circle 76, the official said.



A total of 44,284 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,15,61,783, he added.



Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: new cases 3,883, total 79,31,745, deaths 2, total deaths 1,47,885, discharged 77,61,032, tests 44,284, total tests 8,15,61,683.