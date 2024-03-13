Maharashtra Govt Renames Ahmednagar District As Ahilya Nagar

The Maharashtra cabinet has decided to rename Ahmednagar district as Ahilya Nagar. This becomes the third district in the state to be renamed.
Last year, Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions were officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions, respectively.
The Maharashtra government issued a notification to change the names of the Aurangabad and Osmanabad Revenue Divisions to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv Revenue Divisions respectively in September last year.
The decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was taken on June 29, 2022, by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray just a day before he resigned from the post following a rebellion by his party colleague Eknath Shinde that eventually led to the ouster of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.
Advertisement
Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, who were sworn in a day later, had said the Thackeray-led dispensation’s decision to rename these places was illegal as it was taken by it after the governor had asked it to prove majority in the state assembly.