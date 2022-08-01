Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Apologises Over His ‘Gujarati-Rajasthani’ Comment

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, facing flak over his "Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave” remarks, on Monday apologised for the same.

Koshyari made the controversial comments during a function to name a chowk (intersection) in suburban Andheri on Friday evening.

''I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital,'' he had said.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday evening quoted Koshyari as saying that he is confident that people of Maharashtra will display their large heart and forgive him for his recent remarks.

Koshyari said he may have committed a mistake while speaking about the contribution of some members of society, during his Andheri speech.

