Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Government To Form Policy For Desilting Rivers To Prevent Floods: CM

He was speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly to a question raised by BJP member Sunil Rane on some rivers flooding earlier than expected and causing major damages. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 12:23 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced formation of a comprehensive policy for desilting rivers in the state to prevent floods.

He was speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly to a question raised by BJP member Sunil Rane on some rivers flooding earlier than expected and causing major damages. 

Shinde said, “The Maharashtra government is forming a comprehensive policy for desilting of all rivers in the state. It would work as a guideline for the implementing authority to take necessary steps to clean and desilt the river beds.”

Related stories

Maharashtra Politics: Supreme Court Refers Pleas Filed By Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde To Constitution Bench

Dahi Handi Festival: Supporters Of CM Shinde And Uddhav Factions Gear Up For Show Of Strength In Thane

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Camp MLA Threatens Uddhav Thackeray's Faction's Workers, Complaint Filed

Meanwhile, to a question by some members on satellite phones, minister Abdul Sattar said in the House that the previous state government had bought satellite phones at a rate of Rs 1,70,000 per unit, when similar phones are available at Rs 80,000 per unit.

"The previous government in Maharashtra bought six satellite phones given to (authorities in) Ratnagiri district, which was severely hit by excess rains last year. The regular phone network does not work during heavy rains,” he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra Government Maharashtra CM Desilting Rivers Flooding. Politics Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha