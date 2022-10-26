Maharashtra Government Stands By Farmers, They Will Get Compensation For Crop Losses: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday described farmers as "anna data" or food providers and said cultivators who have suffered crop losses due to excessive and unseasonal rains will be adequately compensated.

Addressing a small gathering of farmers at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, Shinde said his government stands by agriculturists. Farmers will get compensation for the crop damage incurred due to unseasonal rains, said the chief minister.

Describing farmers as "anna data", he said the state government has changed existing rules to provide relief to cultivators. Shinde said he himself is a farmer and the country has seen a farmer's son become the chief minister of Maharashtra.

"The damage (to crops) incurred due to retreating monsoon till yesterday (Oct 24) will also be compensated," the CM said. Pointing towards Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, who was also present at the gathering, Shinde said he is the one who goes to field to assess crop damage.

"Officers have been instructed that there should be no complaints from farmers. No farmer should be left behind (in receiving compensation)," the CM said. He said irrigation projects have been sanctioned that will benefit farmers.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport ahead of his visit to Gadchiroli district in the Vidarbha region, Shinde said he has given directions to expedite the process of assessment of crop losses due to excessive rains in parts of the state and assured the affected farmers will be provided adequate compensation.

Shinde said his government has taken "72 big decisions" in the interest of the people in last three months and he will respond to the opposition's criticism by showing the work done by his administration.

He also said an expansion of the state cabinet will take place at an appropriate time. Asked about the status of payment of compensation to farmers affected due to excessive rains recently in parts of the state, Shinde said he has given directions to conduct the 'panchanama' (spot assessment) of the losses on a war-footing.

The CM said the Samruddhi Expressway stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi in Ahmednagar is expected to be opened for motorists next month. The ongoing Samruddhi Expressway project aims to link Vidarbha's largest city Nagpur to the country's financial capital Mumbai.

On state Congress president Nana Patole's criticism of the ruling Shinde-BJP dispensation, the CM said his government was formed with a thumping majority. He said in the recently-held gram panchayat elections, the BJP got 397 seats and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (led by Shinde) got 243 sarpanches elected.

(With PTI Inputs)