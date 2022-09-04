Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Asks Police To Conduct Detailed Probe Into Cyrus Mistry's Fatal Accident

Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry (54) in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai. "Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations," tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Asks Police To Conduct Detailed Probe Into Cyrus Mistry's Fatal Accident
Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Asks Police To Conduct Detailed Probe Into Cyrus Mistry's Fatal Accident PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 6:14 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed. 

Fadnavis said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Mistry (54) in the unfortunate accident near Palghar adjoining Mumbai. "Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations," tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," he said.

Mistry was on Sunday killed after his car hit a divider in Palghar district. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river, Palghar district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra CM Cyrus Mistry's Death Politics Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Cyrus Mistry Death: A Look At What Led To The Famous Tata-Mistry Feud

Cyrus Mistry Death: A Look At What Led To The Famous Tata-Mistry Feud