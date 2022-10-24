Maharashtra CM Shinde Greets People On Diwali, Stresses On Fast-Tracking Development Of State

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday greeted people on Diwali and the CM laid emphasis on speeding up development of the state.

This is Shinde's first Diwali as chief minister. He was sworn in as the CM on June 30 this year after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Wishing citizens of the state while attending a Diwali event in his hometown Thane, Shinde said, “May this Diwali bring prosperity and good health to you all.” "We have to put the development of the state on a fast track, and give justice to all sections of the society. An era of development has begun,” Shinde added.

Referring to India's victory over Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller in the ICC T20 World Cup tie on Sunday, the CM said, "We played a similar match three and half months back and won. The state and the country had seen it."

On the festive occasion, he also announced City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) new housing scheme under which 7,849 flats will be available at affordable rates at Bamandongri and Kharkopar in Ulve area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai township.

Governor Koshyari also wished people on Diwali. Photographs of the governor lighting lamps at his residence in his hometown Dehradun were posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also called on Koshyari at the latter's residence on the occasion of Diwali on Monday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended Diwali greetings to citizens of the state.

(With PTI inputs)