Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Maharashtra: Civic Body Installs Flood Sensors To Assess Water Level During Heavy Rains

The sensors have been installed at 10 specific locations where flooding occurs frequently, he said. He claimed that this new system has, perhaps, been installed for the first time in any civic limits to prevent a disaster and losses due to flooding.

Maharashtra has installed flood sensors at 10 locations in the civic limits

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 3:16 pm

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) here in Maharashtra has installed flood sensors at 10 locations in the civic limits to alert the control room if water there reaches an alarming level during heavy rains, an official said on Tuesday.

The sensors are linked to the KDMC's Smart City Operation Centre, where the water levels are monitored round-the-clock. Once the water level set specifically (as alarming) is reached, the centre gets an alert following which the civic body's disaster management team can take action to alert citizens or take any other preventive measure as required, KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said.

In addition to this, the officials concerned will keep the civic team informed about problems arising due to the rise in water level in different areas, especially at vulnerable locations, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

