Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Likely After July 11 SC Hearing On Pleas Seeking Disqualification Of Rebel Sena MLAs & Against Speaker's Decision On Party Whip

Supreme Court hears pleas seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena rebels, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's plea challenging the Speaker's decision to recognise the new party whip of the Shinde group.

undefined
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 12:33 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to conduct the state cabinet expansion after the Supreme Court hears pleas seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena rebels, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's plea challenging the Speaker's decision to recognise the new party whip of the Shinde group. The top court will hear all the pleas on July 11. 

"The cabinet expansion is likely to be done after hearing of the pleas in the Supreme Court," a source said on Wednesday. On June 30, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had administered the oath of office only to Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur on Tuesday that the cabinet expansion will be done soon and he would hold talks with the CM to discuss the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

Related stories

Eknath Shinde As Maharashtra CM Shows BJP Never Craves Power: Party's Political Resolution

BJP Made Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM To Wrest Mumbai From Shiv Sena, Claims Sanjay Raut

Shinde As Maharashtra CM: Thane BJP Thanks Leadership For Honouring District

Last month, Shinde had launched a rebellion against the Sena and majority of the party MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. After winning the trust vote on Monday, Chief Minister Shinde had said he will need some time before he and Fadnavis discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios. “Let us breathe properly. It was quite hectic for us (referring to political activities recently in the state). I and Devendra Fadnavis will sit and discuss cabinet portfolios and their allocation. We will also get the allocation vetted from national leaders of the BJP,” Shinde had said.

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from Assembly of CM Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal had urged a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala that the plea needed urgent hearing due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 16 lawmakers, including the chief minister.

On Monday, the SC had agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, challenging the decision of the newly-elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly to recognise the new party whip of Shiv Sena rebels led by CM Shinde. A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee said the fresh plea would be heard by the same bench after the summer break on July 11 along with other pending pleas. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Rebel MLAs Uddhav Thakeray Supreme Court State Cabinet Expansion Shiv Sena Rebels Maha Vikas Aghadi Government BJP Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 4, Live: India (190/5) Aim To Set Massive Target

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government