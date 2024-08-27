National

Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Injured, Allegedly Raped In Ratnagiri; Protests Erupt

The woman was reportedly found injured and unconscious near Champak Ground in Ratnagiri and was then admitted to a hospital. She has been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

Protests against rape, demanding safety of women in India
Protests against rape, demanding safety of women in India (representative image)
info_icon

A 20-year-old nursing student in Maharahstra's Ratnagiri was attacked and allegedly raped leading to protests in the region demanding punishment of the culprit.

The woman was reportedly found injured and unconscious near Champak Ground in Ratnagiri and was then admitted to a hospital. She has been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident comes amid outrage over sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane, allegedly by a staffer. - PTI
Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to India Today report, the hospital officials have informed that the victim sustained several injuries and there is suspicion about a 'brutal rape'.

As per NDTV report,  the perpetrator was an auto-rikshaw driver who allegedly spiked the drinking water before offering it to the girl and took her to a deserted place when she became unconscious.

An FIR has been filed and the police have started an investigation to find and arrest the suspect.

CISF personnel at the RG Kar College and Hospital, deployed following the Supreme Court's order, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: Reports Reveal What Accused Told In Polygraph Test

BY Outlook Web Desk

Nursing Community Begins Protests

This alleged sexual assault incident ignited strong reactions from the local nursing community. Nurses and hospital staff organized protests outside the hospital, demanding the death penalty for the perpetrators.

The protests intensified, with demonstrators blocking traffic and taking to the streets, carrying banners and chanting for swift justice.

This unrest has caused significant disruption in Ratnagiri, prompting authorities to call for calm while emphasizing that the investigation is a top priority.

The Ratnagiri incident is also set against the backdrop of nationwide protests following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Healthcare professionals across the country are voicing concerns about their safety, particularly during late shifts, and are pushing for stronger security measures and stricter laws to protect them from such crimes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  2. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
  3. Who Is Ian Bestwick? Club Cricketer Getting Worldwide Fame For Not Scoring A Single Run In 137 Balls
  4. WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Joins Adelaide Strikers As Pre-Draft Signing For Season 10
  5. Duleep Trophy: 10 Players Who Will Try To Push Hard For Test Selection
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
  2. Villarreal 4-3 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Dani Parejo Scores Last-Gasp Goal To Settle Thriller
  3. Football Transfers: Paulo Dybala Debated Saudi Pro League Move Before Settling On Roma Stay
  4. Verona 0-3 Juventus, Serie A: Dusan Vlahovic Double Keeps Thiago Motta's Perfect Start Going
  5. 'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bows Out Of US Open With Straight-Sets Loss To Tallon Griekspoor In First Round
  3. US Open: Former Champ Dominic Thiem Bids Farewell To Grand Slams With First-Round Loss
  4. Coco Gauff Vs Varvara Gracheva, US Open: Defending Champion Storms Into Second Round - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Protest Rally Begins; Fort Williams Gates Greased, Barricades Welded On Howrah Bridge
  2. FSSAI Retracts Advisory On Banning 'A1, A2' Labels On Milk, Milk Products After Examination
  3. Bangladeshi Student At NIT Silchar Leaves India After Row Over 'Love' Emoji FB Post
  4. FIR Filed In Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse Case; PWD Minister Says 'Nut Bolts Were Rusted'
  5. Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Injured, Allegedly Raped In Ratnagiri; Protests Erupt
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  2. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World
  3. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  4. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  5. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
World News
  1. Pakistan Court Acquits Man Who Spread Misinformation Leading To Riots In UK
  2. Where Is MH370? Australian Researcher Claims To Have Found The 'Perfect Hiding Place'
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Garment Industry, Country's Backbone, Severely Hit
  4. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration 'Pressured' Facebook To Censor Content On Covid
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Protest Rally Begins; Fort Williams Gates Greased, Barricades Welded On Howrah Bridge
  2. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool | Full List
  3. Gujarat Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Schools Closed, Severe Waterlogging Reported | Top Points
  4. Kangana Ranaut Gets Death Threats After 'Emergency' Trailer Launch; Seeks Police Intervention
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Pune: In 'Good Touch-Bad Touch' Session At School, 10-Yr-Old Realises Rape By Senior Citizen
  7. Russia's Missile, Drone Salvo Targets Half Of Ukraine, 4 Dead In Biggest Recent Onslaught | Top Points
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs