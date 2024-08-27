A 20-year-old nursing student in Maharahstra's Ratnagiri was attacked and allegedly raped leading to protests in the region demanding punishment of the culprit.
The woman was reportedly found injured and unconscious near Champak Ground in Ratnagiri and was then admitted to a hospital. She has been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.
According to India Today report, the hospital officials have informed that the victim sustained several injuries and there is suspicion about a 'brutal rape'.
As per NDTV report, the perpetrator was an auto-rikshaw driver who allegedly spiked the drinking water before offering it to the girl and took her to a deserted place when she became unconscious.
An FIR has been filed and the police have started an investigation to find and arrest the suspect.
Nursing Community Begins Protests
This alleged sexual assault incident ignited strong reactions from the local nursing community. Nurses and hospital staff organized protests outside the hospital, demanding the death penalty for the perpetrators.
The protests intensified, with demonstrators blocking traffic and taking to the streets, carrying banners and chanting for swift justice.
This unrest has caused significant disruption in Ratnagiri, prompting authorities to call for calm while emphasizing that the investigation is a top priority.
The Ratnagiri incident is also set against the backdrop of nationwide protests following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
Healthcare professionals across the country are voicing concerns about their safety, particularly during late shifts, and are pushing for stronger security measures and stricter laws to protect them from such crimes.