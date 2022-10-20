Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Maha Minister Apologises To Pune Citizens For The Inconvenience Caused Following Torrential Rains

As a result of unprecedented rains, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil apologized on Wednesday to the residents of Pune. 

Representational Image
Maha Minister Apologises To Pune Citizens For The Inconvenience Caused Following Torrential Rains PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 7:35 am

Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday apologised to the residents of Pune for the inconvenience caused to them as a result of unprecedented rains. 

Two persons died in rain-related incidents, while more than 500 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in the Pune district reeled after an unprecedented downpour during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday night. The Shivajinagar area recorded 104 mm of rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, Magarpatta 116 mm, and the Pashan locality 94 mm of rainfall during the same period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Talking to reporters here, Patil, who is also Pune district guardian minister, said, "I apologise to all the people of Pune for the inconvenience caused after heavy rains lashed the city as well as the district. The city reported intense spells of rain. I will study what led to multiple problems after the rains. We will review the situation and accordingly make plans to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future."

"We have scheduled meetings with multiple bodies, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML), police officials, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to discuss the issue. A review of the entire district will be taken during the meeting," he said. 

Several areas in the city, including Market Yard, Sinhagad Road, Hadapsar, BT Kawade Road, Katraj, NIBM Road, and Kondhwa, among others, reported severe waterlogging due to heavy rains. 

Tags

National Rains Pune Maharashtra Inconvenienced Commuters Citizens Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) BJP
