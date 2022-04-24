Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maha Govt To Set Up Biggest Hostel For Students Of All Communities In Mumbai: Deputy CM

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said hostels will be set up in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur based on the Matoshree model of hostels.

Maha Govt To Set Up Biggest Hostel For Students Of All Communities In Mumbai: Deputy CM
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 6:33 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the state government will set up the biggest hostel for students of all communities in Mumbai.

This hostel will come up on the three-acre land belonging to the State Higher and Technical Education Department in suburban Bandra, he said.  

"Students from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI), economically backward classes, all castes and communities will be given admission in this hostel,” Pawar told the gathering at a programme to dedicate the Matoshree Girls Hostel, built by the Higher and Technical Education Department, under late Yashwantrao Chavan Birth Centenary Year Project.

Related stories

Babbar Khalsa Terrorist Arrested In Punjab's Mohali

You Won't Face Troubles Your Parents, Grandparents Witnessed: PM Modi To Youth Of Kashmir

Row Erupts In Rajasthan Over State Board Class 12 Paper ‘Praising Congress’

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said hostels will be set up in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur based on the Matoshree model of hostels.

“Based on the Matoshree Hostel, hostels will be set up in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur, and the movement to build hostels will be implemented across the state. The 'Matoshree' hostel has the capacity of 200 students. As many as 75 students from SARTHI, 75 students from MAHAJYOTI and 50 students from the economically-weaker sections will be given admission in this hostel,” Samant said. 

Tags

National Maharashtra Maharashtra Government Maharashtra Deputy CM Maharashtra CM Students Reopen Hostels Education Minister Culturally Inclusive Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Explained: Why India Is Witnessing Electric Vehicles Explosions

Explained: Why India Is Witnessing Electric Vehicles Explosions