Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maha Bypolls: BJP Does Not Distribute Money To Win, Cong-NCP Insulting Voters, Says Fadnavis

Home National

Maha Bypolls: BJP Does Not Distribute Money To Win, Cong-NCP Insulting Voters, Says Fadnavis

Earlier in the day. the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Kasba, Ravindra Dhangekar went on a hunger strike claiming the BJP distributed money to voters. He ended the strike after police assured they would investigate the matter.

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:40 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refuted allegations the Bharatiya Janata Party was distributing money to win the bypoll in Kasba in Pune district.

Voting will take place for Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats on Sunday.

Earlier in the day. the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Kasba, Ravindra Dhangekar went on a hunger strike claiming the BJP distributed money to voters. He ended the strike after police assured they would investigate the matter.

Related stories

Before The By-Elections Of Pune Kasba Peth DCM Devendra Fadnavis Meets Punit Balan

'Thought He Was A Cultured Gentleman...': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar On Devendra Fadnavis's 'False' Statement On Coalition

Tata Open Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Pledges To Keep Tournament In The State

Hitting back, Fadnavis said, "The BJP does not have the culture of distributing money. Whether we win or lose, we never distribute money. When someone is losing ground they make such allegations. We are winning in Kasba and Chinchwad."

"These allegations are not against the BJP but are aimed at insulting the voters of Kasba. The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party does not have the right to speak about voters in this manner," Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur airport.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra Government BJP Government. Indian National Congress (INC) Politics Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance