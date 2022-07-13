Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 171 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 901

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 171 new cases of Covid-19.

undefined
Covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 9:16 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 171 new cases of COVID-19 raising the tally of infections to 10,45,950, an official from the state health department said.

At least 127 patients recovered from the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 10,34,303, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,746, he said.

With a positivity rate of 2.3 percent, the state currently has 901 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 7,298 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,95,90,316, he added.

As per a government release, 12,10,09,643 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 51,346 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,45,950, new cases 171, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,303, active cases 901, number of tests so far 2,95,90,316.

Related stories

Cigarette Sales Set To Rise 5-6% To Surpass Pre-Covid Level This Fiscal: Report

Odisha Reports 743 New Covid-19 Cases

CM Ashok Gehlot Asks Centre To Make Covid Vaccine Precautionary Dose Free For 18-45 Age Group

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Figures
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis