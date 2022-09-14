Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 25 Covid-19 Cases

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:09 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,53,957, a health official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,770 as no fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 38 to touch 10,42,982, leaving the state with 205 active cases.

With 5,304 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,99,76,383, he added.

A government release said 13,17,02,472 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 11,83,737 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,957, new cases 25, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,982, active cases 205, number of tests so far 2,99,76,383.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths COVID Fatalities Madhya Pradesh
