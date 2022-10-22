Madhya Pradesh Logs 17 Covid-19 Cases, 26 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 113

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,666 on Saturday after the detection of 17 cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 26 to touch 10,43,778, leaving the state with 113 active cases, he said.

With 3,420 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,17,951, he added.

A government release said 13,34,91,144 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,936 on Saturday.

-With PTI Input