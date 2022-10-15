Madhya Pradesh Logs 14 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, Nine Recoveries; Active Tally Now 100

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,517 on Friday after the detection of 14 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 percent, a health official said.

The death toll increased by one to touch 10,775, while the recovery count increased by nine and stood at 10,43,642, leaving the state with 100 active cases, he said.

With 4,039 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went to 3,00,90,723, he added.

A government release said 13,32,41,073 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,745 on Friday.

(Inputs from PTI)