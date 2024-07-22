National

Madhya Pradesh: Local Strongmen Allegedly Orders To Dump Gravel On 2 Women Over Land Dispute In Rewa

The dispute between the women and a local strongmen sparked from a road construction project in the village. Thw women claimed that the concerned land was leased and protested against the construction.

Two women in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa got almost buried alive when a truck full of gravel was dumped onto them over an alleged land dispute. Two women were nearly buried alive in Madhya Pradesh when gravel was dumped on them from a dumper. The attack in Hinauta, Rewa district, was a fallout of a land dispute.

The women identified as Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey were stuck inside the gravel till their necks and one of them lost consciousness. The women were rescued by the locals in Hinauta of Rewa district and taken to Community Health Center in Gangev for treatment.

Their voices were ignored but eventually the strongmen allegedly ordered the dumper driver to bury them with gravel.

What Did Police Say?

Senior police officer Vivek Lal said that they are conducting an investigation.

Explaining the situation, Lal told the media, "The women were protesting, and the dumper overturned the gravel, burying them. Both parties have a dispute over family land."

He mention, "First, there was a physical altercation, and then the gravel was thrown on Mamta and Asha Pandey," he added.

Lal also said that the investigation process includes analysing the witness testimonies. "A casehas been registered, and we are pursuing all leads," Mr he added.

According to an NDTV report, the victims' complaint stated that they were attacked when they tried to stop gravel from being put on their leased land. They accused Gaukaran Prasad Pandey, Mahendra Prasad Pandey, and others of assaulting them and instructing the dumper driver to bury them.

State Congress chief Jeetu Patwari criticized the state government for not protecting women, pointing out that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of crimes against women.

Former Union Minister Arun Yadav condemned the power of gangsters and claimed that vulnerable groups are constantly harassed under the BJP government.

