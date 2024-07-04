Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted ten more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its report of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex's scientific survey.
The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh HC ordered ASI to complete the report of its three-month-long survey on the premises of the disputed monument from the 11th century, which is located in the state's Dhar district, by July 15.
As per the High Court's previous order, the surveying body was required to submit its complete report by July 2. However, the agency had moved a plea on the last day, seeking an extension of four weeks for the report submission.
ASI, in its plea, had contended that the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) had sought three weeks to analyse the massive data collected during the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)-Geographic Information System (GIS) survey of he medieval-era structure and submit the final report.
Noting that sufficient time had been allotted to the ASI, the bench consisting of Justice Sushruta Arvind Dharmadhikari and Duppala Venkata Ramana passed the order.
Dismissing the ASI counsel's reiteration of the extension plea, the court ordered that the entire survey report of the Bhojshala-Kamal Moula Masjid be submitted to the court by July 15 and its copies be provided to all those concerned.
Appearing for the Muslim side, senior Advocate Salman Khurshid said the survey agency should justify in court that it will not carry out anymore excavation on the disputed premises.
Meanwhile, ASI's counsel Himanshu Joshi responded saying that no such activity was being carried out inside the complex, but the ground was being levelled to prevent water accumulation during rainy season. He said this was being done to ensure that no damage is caused to the monument.
The matter will further be heard on July 22.
Notably, the Hindu community considers the Bhojshala complex to be Vagdevi's (Goddess Saraswati) temple, while the Muslim side calls it Kamal Maula Mosque.
India's premier agency for archaeological researches and protection of cultural heritage, ASI, was ordered by the HC on March 11 to conduct a scientific survey of the disputed premises, on the basis of an application by the "Hindu Front for Justice". The agency began it survey on March 22, which concluded recently.
Following a controversy over the same, the ASI had issued an order on April 7, 2003, concerning access to the monument.
As per this 2003 order, Hindus are allowed to worship in the Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at this place every Friday. This notice was challenged by the Hindu Front for Justice in its petition.
