Gauhati High Court Overturns Arunachal IAS Officer’s Bail In Teen Suicide Case

The Gauhati High Court, hearing a petition challenging the bail, observed that the lower court overlooked key aspects of the evidence, including the contents of the suicide notes and the potential influence of the accused's position.

  • The Itanagar Bench of Gauhati High Court on January 24, 2026, cancelled the bail granted to IAS officer Talo Potom by the Sessions Court in November 2025 and ordered his immediate arrest.

  • Potom was accused in the suicide of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar, whose suicide notes alleged harassment, sexual abuse, and pressure by the officer and others, leading to charges of abetment to suicide.

  • The High Court found the lower court ignored critical evidence and the case's gravity; the decision underscores judicial scrutiny in high-profile abetment cases and has intensified calls for justice in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court quashed the regular bail previously granted to senior Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer Talo Potom in a high-profile case involving the alleged abetment to suicide of a 19-year-old youth, Gomchu Yekar. The court, in its order, set aside the bail granted by the Sessions Court, Yupia, on November 4, 2025, and directed the immediate arrest of the officer, citing that the trial court had ignored crucial evidence and failed to adequately consider the gravity and seriousness of the allegations.

The case stems from the suicide of Gomchu Yekar in October 2025, who left behind multiple handwritten suicide notes naming Talo Potom (then a senior official) and other government functionaries, accusing them of harassment, exploitation, and actions that allegedly drove him to take his own life. The notes reportedly referenced sexual abuse and pressure from powerful figures, sparking widespread outrage and demands for justice across Arunachal Pradesh. Potom had surrendered on October 27, 2025, and was granted bail shortly after, with the lower court observing no prima facie evidence of direct abetment.

The Gauhati High Court, hearing a petition challenging the bail, observed that the lower court overlooked key aspects of the evidence, including the contents of the suicide notes and the potential influence of the accused's position. The bench emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the serious charges, which include abetment to suicide under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (previously IPC). Following the order, Potom is now required to surrender or face arrest, marking a significant reversal in what has become a sensitive and closely watched matter in the state.

This ruling has reignited public debate in Arunachal Pradesh over accountability for high-ranking officials, the handling of cases involving vulnerable youth, and the broader issue of justice in cases linked to power imbalances.

