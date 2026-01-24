Gauhati High Court Overturns Arunachal IAS Officer’s Bail In Teen Suicide Case

The Gauhati High Court, hearing a petition challenging the bail, observed that the lower court overlooked key aspects of the evidence, including the contents of the suicide notes and the potential influence of the accused's position. The bench emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the serious charges, which include abetment to suicide under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (previously IPC). Following the order, Potom is now required to surrender or face arrest, marking a significant reversal in what has become a sensitive and closely watched matter in the state.