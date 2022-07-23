Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Recruitment Drive For One Lakh Government Jobs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the recruitment of one lakh government jobs in the state will begin in August.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the recruitment for one lakh government jobs in the state will begin from August 15.

Chouhan made the announcement while inaugurating the two-day Yuva Mahapanchayat (youth conference) here to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. Azad was born on July 23, 1906 at Bhavra in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur.

“The recruitment process for one lakh government jobs will start from August 15 and will be completed in a year,” the chief minister said. Citing that unemployment was a big challenge, Chouhan said that his government will generate self-employment opportunities for two lakh youth each month, and for this, melas will be held across the state every month.

A statue of Azad, who attained martyrdom fighting the British, will be installed in Bhopal. The statue will inspire the youth and inculcate patriotism among people, he said. The state was buzzing with development activities and many new projects, including start-ups with hefty investments, have come up, Chouhan said.

The chief minister further said that the difference in the gender ratio in the state is fading away, and the birth of a girl child was being considered as a blessing rather than a burden now. “The sex ratio was 912 girls to 1,000 boys in 2012. It has now improved from 978 girls to 1,000 boys, which is encouraging,” he said. 

