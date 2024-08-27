National

Madhya Pradesh: 1 More Cheetah Dies At Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh: With the death of cheetah namely Pawan, KNP is now left with 24 cheetahs, including 12 adults and as many cubs.

Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
One more cheetah has died at Kuno National Park(KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday. The latest cheetah fatality at KNP was reported weeks after a five-month-old cub of African cheetah, Gamini, died on August 5.
According to news agency PTI, Namibian cheetah, Pawan, died in the wild at the park.

Latest cheetah death at KNP: The male cheetah, Pawan, was found lying near the edge of a swollen nullah amidst bushes without any movement at around 10.30 AM on Tuesday, as per a statement issued by the office of the Additional Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (APCCF) and Director of Lion Project, Uttam Sharma, the report mentioned.

The report added later veterinarians were informed and a closer inspection disclosed that the front half of the cheetah's carcass, including the head, was inside the water.

No external injuries were seen anywhere on the body, as per the statement.

It added the preliminary cause of death seems to be drowning.

Further details will be provided after the postmortem report is received, it said.

Total cheetahs now at KNP: With the death of Pawan, KNP is left with 24 cheetahs, including 12 adults and as many cubs.

