Role In Key Counter-Terror Ops To Border Talks With China: Meet Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, India's Next Army Chief

The central government on Tuesday announced that Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will be succeeding Gen Manoj Pande to be the next Chief of the Army Staff, putting an end to speculation on the key appointment.
For Lt Gen Dwivedi's appointment, the government followed the seniority principle. Gen Pande will retire on June 30.
"The government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30," the defence ministry said.
Key Facts On Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, India's Next Army Chief
Lt Gen Upendre Dwivedi: Lt Gen Dwivedi carries vast experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff.
Lt Gen Dwivedi's Schooling: Born on July 1, 1964, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, and was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later.
40 Years Of Service: During his service spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.
Command Appointments: The command appointments of Lt Gen Dwivedi include command of regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps, according to a news agency PTI report.
Key Positions Held By Lt Gen Dwivedi: In the rank of Lt Gen, the officer has handled important positions including that of Director General Infantry, the report said, adding that he has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.
Key Counter-Terror Ops: As Northern Army commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi played a big role in providing strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides being the brain behind key counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
India-China Border Issue: During this period, the officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue, the PTI report quoted officials as saying.
Equipping Largest Army Command: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
NDA, US Army War College Alumnus: An alumnus of National Defence College and US Army War College, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has also undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Army War College, Mhow.
M Phil In Defence & Mgmt Studies: The officer has an M Phil in defence and management studies and two Masters' Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi's Appointment
In appointing Lt Gen Dwivedi, the government followed the seniority principle after it extended Gen Pande's tenure by one month in a rare move six days before his superannuation on May 31.
The move triggered speculation that Lt Gen Dwivedi may be overlooked for the top post.
The senior-most official after Lt Gen Dwivedi is Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh, the Southern Army Commander. Both Lt Gen Dwivedi and Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh were slated to retire on June 30.
The three service chiefs can serve till the age of 62 or for three years, whichever is earlier. The retirement age of Lt General rank officers is 60 unless the officer is approved for the four-star rank.
Lt Gen Dwivedi assumed charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 19.