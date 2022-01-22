Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Light Rains In Delhi, Min Temp Settles At 11.5 Deg C

The city has recorded 68 mm rainfall till January 22, the highest since 1995, when 69.8 mm rainfall was received.

Light Rains In Delhi, Min Temp Settles At 11.5 Deg C
Widespread rainfall over the region is likely due to a Western Disturbance. -

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 11:12 am

Several parts of Delhi recorded light rain in the early hours of Saturday and the minimum temperature settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded 5 mm rainfall till 8 am on Saturday. Widespread rainfall is likiely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

Related stories

Delhi Sees 10,756 New Covid Cases; Positivity Rate Declines To 18.04 Percent

LG Allows Private Offices In Delhi To Run With 50% Staff

Foggy Morning In Delhi; Minimum Temp At 9.8 Deg C

The weatherman has predicted thunderstorm with rain during the day. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent, the weather office said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was reported to be in the “very poor” category on Saturday as the air quality index (AQI) value at 9 am was 337, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQIs of its neighbouring cities -- Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (313), Gurgaon (306) and Noida (307) -- were also recorded in the “very poor” category on Saturday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Delhi Rain Weather: Rains Weather: Lightning And Thunderstorm Delhi Air Quality
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Harak, Yashpal Major Gains For Cong In U'khand Ahead Of Polls

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

JD(U) To Go Solo In UP Polls After No Response From BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption