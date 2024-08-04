National

'Life Imprisonment For Love Jihad': Assam Govt To Introduce New Laws Soon | Details Inside

On the new domicile policy, Sarma elaborated that under this law, only those born in Assam will be eligible for state government jobs.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand
Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revealed that New laws including strict punishment for 'love jihad' andnew domicile policy will soon be introduced by his government.

Sarma was speaking at the state BJP executive meeting in Guwahati where he reportedly said, “We spoke about ‘love jihad’ during the elections. Soon, we will bring a law, which will award life imprisonment in such cases.”

He maintained that indigenous people have received priority in the “one lakh government jobs” provided as per a pre-poll promise, which will be evident when the complete list is published.

The CM said the Assam government has also taken a decision regarding the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims.

Sarma said though the government cannot prevent such a transaction, it has made it mandatory to take consent of the chief minister before going ahead.

