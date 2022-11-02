Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Library Construction: Court Summons BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

"Issue summons for settlement of issues and notice of application...to the defendants (Gambhir and MCD)...for December 13, 2022," Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said in a recent order.

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 10:49 pm

A court here has summoned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on a plea alleging illegal construction of a library on government land in east Delhi's Karkardooma.

The petition alleged that Gambhir in connivance with higher officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took possession of a "dhalao land" -- being used as a dump yard -- on the main road at Priya Enclave near Karkardooma court and established the library without any sanction from the competent authority.

"Issue summons for settlement of issues and notice of application...to the defendants (Gambhir and MCD)...for December 13, 2022," Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said in a recent order.

The petition filed by advocates Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya said that the court could pass a decree of mandatory injunction and permanent injunction, restraining the defendants from using the library.

The court could also direct the MCD to take possession of the land and demolish the unauthorised structure, besides declaring a stay upon the inauguration of the library by Gambhir, it said.

-With PTI Input

National BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Library Construction
