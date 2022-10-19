Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
LG Manoj Sinha Chairs Maiden Meeting Of Jammu And Kashmir Higher Education Council

“Our Higher Education ecosystem needs to re-align itself to meet the needs of the present-day challenges and be fully geared to participate in the development taking place in different sectors of the Union Territory," Manoj Sinha said.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:56 pm

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Council here and stressed on the need to develop a pragmatic roadmap to enhance the potential of human resources and progressively transform universities into economic growth centres.

“Our Higher Education ecosystem needs to re-align itself to meet the needs of the present-day challenges and be fully geared to participate in the development taking place in different sectors of the Union Territory," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor advised for expanding collaborations with other stakeholders, especially in the sectors like agriculture and tourism.

"Increased technological input in agriculture is the need of the hour. Universities need to closely work with this sector, facilitate mechanization and undertake value-added tasks for economic connectivity and prosperity of the villages," he said.

The participants in the meeting gave their valuable suggestions on the reforms and necessary interventions required for improving quality of learning and teaching in the Higher Education sector of the UT, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting held a threadbare discussion on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 in the Colleges and Universities across J&K UT; improving accountability and responsiveness in the system; encouraging research, innovation, skill development, capacity building, competitiveness; enhancing employability; integrating technology for transforming Education; Multidisciplinary Education, Flexibility and Student Mobility and increasing access through Digital Learning.

Sinha said the aim is to create global cadre of skilled youth and Colleges, Universities need to make them competitive and also bridge the employable skill gap. 

Seeking suggestions from the members of the council for better utilization of the education budget, Sinha said the government will ensure effective implementation of the recommendations of the Council. 

(With PTI Inputs)

