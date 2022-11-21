Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Home National

Leaked Tihar Videos: Court To Hear On Tuesday Satyendar Jain's Plea For Contempt Action Against ED

A Delhi court will hear on Tuesday a plea moved by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly leaking CCTV footage of his prison cell to the media.

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain PTI

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 6:22 pm

The matter, which was scheduled to come up for a hearing on Monday, was adjourned for Tuesday since the judge was on leave.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull had on Saturday directed the agency to file its response on Jain's plea accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of leaking the CCTV footage from inside the Tihar jail "despite an undertaking given in the court".

The AAP on Saturday drew flak as videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the opposition BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and a probe by agencies into violation of jail rules.

The ED had, during a bail hearing earlier, accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail. The court had ordered the ED and Jain's legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard and had taken their undertakings in the matter.

The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on or pass any direction to the media.

It had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.

The federal agency had arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Enforcement Directorate Leaking CCTV Footage Satyendar Jain CBI FIR Vikas Dhull Prevention Of Corruption Act
