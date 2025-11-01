Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Nine people, including eight women and a child, died in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district on Saturday.
PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief, with Modi announcing ₹2 lakh ex gratia to families of the deceased.
CM Chandrababu Naidu blamed negligence by temple organisers and ordered a probe, directing officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.
The Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district saw a stampede on Saturday that left at least nine people—eight women and a boy—dead and numerous others injured. Reactions to the tragic incident pour in.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 2,000 to the injured.
In a post on X, he wrote, "It is purely an accident and due to the owner's negligence. They haven't applied for police bandobust, there were no permissions also."
He added, "Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed shock over the incident according to PTI.
Chief Minister H. Chandrababu Naidu claimed, “An individual constructed Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga. A lot of devotees went there to have darshan on the occasion of the auspicious Kartika masam (month). He did not inform the police. Had he informed in advance, police protection would have been provided and controlled the crowd".
"It is really painful.. I'm strongly condemning it. Innocent people lost their lives. We will take this incident seriously. Whoever is responsible, they will be taken into custody and a full-pledged inquiry will be conducted,” Naidu said.
The CM alleged that the tragedy took place due to a lack of orderliness and discipline. Naidu gave officials instructions to make sure the injured received adequate care. Additionally, he gave local leaders and authorities instructions to keep an eye on the relief efforts at the stampede scene.
With PTI inputs.