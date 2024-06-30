Laungi Bhuiyan: The Unsung Hero Who Carved A Canal Over 30 Years

Bhuiyan mentioned Dashrath Manjhi several times during the course of our conversation. Manjhi, who is known as the mountain man of India, belonged to the Mahadalit Bhuiyan community of Bihar. He too was a resident of Gaya district. He had singlehandedly cut a mountain with a chisel and hammer, and built a 15-km-long road after 22 years of hard work. Though his effort was not recognised when he was alive, the world took note of his monumental work only after his demise in 2007. The first documentary film on his life was made in 2011. In 2015, a Hindi movie was made on his life. Today, his village has got the facilities of electricity, solar light and a hospital. The Dashrat festival is celebrated in his honour. Many other development initiatives, including a police station and the Dashrath Manjhi Smriti Bhawan, have been constructed in the village. Bhuiyan considers him his idol. Bhuiyan stresses that Manjhi’s family got recognition, a house and much more. He says in a hushed voice that it looks like he along with his family and village will get their due only after his death.