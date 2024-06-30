National

Laungi Bhuiyan: The Unsung Hero Who Carved A Canal Over 30 Years

Laungi Bhuiyan singlehandedly worked for 30 years to build a canal to bring water to a dry region in Gaya district. Though he got media attention, Bhuiyan has not been rewarded by the government

Photo: Md Asghar Khan
Unsung Hero: Laungi Bhuiyan stands outside his dilapidated mud house in Kothilwa village, Gaya district Photo: Md Asghar Khan
The Magadh region of Bihar is known for its rugged terrain, forests, and mountains and is periodically devastated by natural calamities. It is also a Maoist-infested area. Here, there are many untold stories of the misery and distress of people who work very hard despite innumerable hurdles. One such story is that of 70-year-old Laungi Bhuiyan, who attracted media attention when he singlehandedly dug a three-km-long canal in the nearby hills. The canal was the result of his 30-year-old struggle. Bhuiyan’s effort helped collect rainwater in ponds that brought water to 8-10 arid villages, making it possible for people to undertake farming.

Kothilwa village in Bankey Bazar subdivision of Gaya district is located about 80 km from the district headquarters. Outlook travelled to Kothilwa village to understand how Bhuiyan’s life had changed after his groundbreaking work was prominently covered in the national and international media five years ago.

Though Bhuiyan’s work got attention, the government has not been able to take care of his basic needs. Many government officials and ministers had taken cognisance of his dilapidated mud house, but he is still waiting for the government to keep its promise to construct a concrete (pucca) house for his family.

When Outlook reached Bhuiyan’s home, he was not there; he had gone to the Bangetha mountains—four km from his village—to cut and carve out a tunnel, working in the scorching 43 degree Celsius heat. He showed us the debris of his mud house, and said, “I am very disappointed with the government. They have not given anything to us; not even a house.”

Recognition for Manjhi, Anonymity to Bhuiyan

Bhuiyan mentioned Dashrath Manjhi several times during the course of our conversation. Manjhi, who is known as the mountain man of India, belonged to the Mahadalit Bhuiyan community of Bihar. He too was a resident of Gaya district. He had singlehandedly cut a mountain with a chisel and hammer, and built a 15-km-long road after 22 years of hard work. Though his effort was not recognised when he was alive, the world took note of his monumental work only after his demise in 2007. The first documentary film on his life was made in 2011. In 2015, a Hindi movie was made on his life. Today, his village has got the facilities of electricity, solar light and a hospital. The Dashrat festival is celebrated in his honour. Many other development initiatives, including a police station and the Dashrath Manjhi Smriti Bhawan, have been constructed in the village. Bhuiyan considers him his idol. Bhuiyan stresses that Manjhi’s family got recognition, a house and much more. He says in a hushed voice that it looks like he along with his family and village will get their due only after his death.

Even five years after the canal was carved out, it has not been made into a concrete structure. The canal gets washed away by rainwater every year.

Bhuiyan says he undertook his task by studying the entire area; he prepared a map to bring rainwater from the mountains to the fields. He says that he worked relentlessly all by himself, managing to create a canal to transport water from the mountain to the village pond.

Local people say that earlier, rainwater in Kothilwa and in the nearby villages would never be harvested. It used to flow into the rivers. Forget wheat, it was very difficult to even cultivate paddy. Apart from corn, it was very difficult to grow other crops, including vegetables. People here had to migrate to the cities for employment opportunities. Bhuiyan has today changed the face of his village.

However, Bhuiyan’s son, 32-year-old Baramdev, feels that though the image of the village has changed, the apathy of the government continues. “My father has done a humungous task, but we are still living in a mud house. The entire village is proud of him. People come from far and wide to see the canal. Agriculture is now being practised in the village. Earlier, the youth used to migrate for employment. Now they do farming in the village,” says Baramdev.

Unfulfilled Mission

Even five years after the canal was carved out, it has not been made into a concrete structure. The canal gets washed away every year by rainwater. Due to soil erosion, the canal is turning into a pit. Bhuiyan says he has been making another canal, adjacent to the already constructed one, for the last five years.

He owns less than 0.5 acre of land. Asked why he makes such a huge effort for others, he says that once both the canals are ready, the villages will not face any water scarcity. Bhuiyan believes that the crop will be good, and in return for his hard work, the villagers will give him rice and wheat.

The village head, Jitendra Yadav, informs Outlook that there were talks of building a road, hospital and a canal for the village. However, only road construction is underway. Neither the canal nor the hospital has been built. With regard to giving a government house to Bhuiyan, Yadav says that the proposal will be passed soon.

Atul Prasad, the block development officer (BDO) of Bankey Bazar, says, “Apart from being a Naxalite area, it is a tough terrain. That is the reason government facilities do not reach on time. Electricity and road construction have been done. A survey was conducted with regard to the canal work. The work has stopped for want of a clearance certificate from the Forest Department. As far as Bhuiyan’s house is concerned, one of his sons has got a house. And in 2015, Bhuiyan also got the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana amount, but he has not built the house.” However, Bhuiyan denies this.

Village resident and activist Rinku Kumar says, “Earlier, there was no source of water in the villages of Kothilwa, Jamuniya Ahra, Siyar Mani, Tarwa Pahri, Jatahi and Lutwa. Due to the efforts of Bhuiyan, there is now water. He raised the groundwater level here. Irrigation is being done now. However, Bhuiyan has still not got his due.”

In 2020, Bhuiyan had expressed his desire for a tractor and that was fulfilled by the Mahindra Group. Now, he wants the government to give him or his sons a small vehicle, if not a job, so that they can give it on rent and earn some money.

(Translated by Kaveri Mishra)

This appeared in the print as 'Water Warrior'

