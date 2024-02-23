Telangana: 37-Year-Old BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Dies In Road Accident

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Lasya Nanditha, 37, died in a road accident in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday. The first-time MLA suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and collided with the road divider.
The BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment's car hit the divider on Patancheru ORR (Outer Ring Road) Friday.
Lasya Nanditha had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016. Following her father's demise in February last year, Lasya was Nanditha was fielded from his constituency Secunderabad Cantonment and won the seat in the November 2023 state poll.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy consoled Lasya Nanditha's untimely demise and, in a post on microblogging platform, said that he had a close relationship with her father who passed away in the same month last year.
"The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace," the chief minister said.