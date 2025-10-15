Ladakh Eases Curbs After Normalcy Returns

All curfews, internet suspensions, and gathering bans withdrawn after 22 days, enabling uninterrupted schools, markets, and civic activities in Leh and beyond.
Follows September 24 clashes killing four and injuring 90 over statehood demands; phased reopenings since early October reflect community's patience and administrative efforts.
LG assures investigation into violence and inclusive growth, but LAB plans continued protests, highlighting need for Centre dialogue on Sixth Schedule protections.
Authorities in Ladakh lifted all remaining restrictions on Wednesday, marking a return to complete normalcy after nearly three weeks of curfews, internet blackouts, and Section 144 impositions triggered by violent protests over statehood and constitutional protections. The decision, announced by officials, follows the phased reopening of educational institutions, markets, and public transport, with Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressing satisfaction over the region's resilience and commitment to peace.
The curbs were imposed on September 24 after clashes between security forces and protesters—organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) demanding full statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule—resulted in four deaths, including a retired Army personnel, and over 90 injuries.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act on September 26 for allegedly inciting the violence and transferred to Jodhpur jail, alongside over 50 other detentions.
Curfews were gradually relaxed starting early October: schools up to Class 8 reopened on October 3, colleges followed on October 8, and full-day market access was granted by September 30, paving the way for today's complete withdrawal.