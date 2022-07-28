Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
National

Ladakh Adds 22 Covid-19 Cases

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials. The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the union territory stands at 150 -- 139 in Leh and 11 in Kargil.

Fresh Covid cases in Ladakh PTI (Image for representation)

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 9:20 pm

Ladakh on Thursday reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 28,843, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

Of the 529 samples tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh, 348 from Leh and 159 from Kargil were found to be negative, they said. Twenty-two more people -- 20 in Leh and two in Kargil -- recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,465, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
