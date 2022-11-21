Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Kutta To Dutta: Surname Rectified Only After Man Barked Like A Dog Before Official

Srikanti Kumar Dutta came up with the novel protest as his repeated pleas to correct his name were ignored by the officials. Dutta was misprinted as Kutta, which means dog in Hindi

Video grab of Srikanti Dutta barking at the government official
Video grab of Srikanti Dutta barking at the government official | Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 7:38 pm

Srikanti Kumar Dutta, whose name was misprinted not once, but thrice on his ration card as Srikanti Kumar 'Kutta', went viral for barking like a dog in protest against an official. Now, the correction has been made in the ration card.

Two days ago, a video from Bengal's Bankura went viral. In the video, a man was seen barking like a dog to effect a correction on his ration card.

Srikanti Kumar Dutta came up with the novel protest as his repeated pleas to correct his name were ignored by the officials. Srikanti Kumar Dutta was misprinted as Srikanti Kumar Kutta. Kutta means dog in Hindi.

Dutta thanked the media for helping him get his name changed from Kutta to Dutta.

According to Dutta, he had to apply for rectification for the third time as his name was misprinted on the previous two occasions.

"I applied for a correction of the name on the ration card thrice. On the third time, my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this," Dutta was quoted as saying.

"Yesterday, I went to apply for correction again and on seeing the joint Block District Officer (BDO) there, I started acting like a dog in front of him. He didn't respond to my query and ran away. How many times will common people like us leave work and go to apply for corrections?" Dutta added.

Srikanti Kumar Dutta Srikanti Kumar Kutta Bankura Block District Officer (BDO)
