Kurhani Bypoll Result Reflection Of People's Anger Against Nitish Kumar, Says Kishor

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed that BJP's victory in the recently held Kurhani bypoll was a reflection of people's anger against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Mahagathbandhan government.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500 km-long padayatra in the state, also said that he has found out during interactions with people that they were fed up with the "rampant corruption" in Bihar. Talking to reporters at Ghodasahan area in Motihari (East Champaran), Kishor said, "People are not happy with the performance of the Mahagathbandhan government. I have been interacting with people over the last several days, and I can say with full confidence that they are fed up with rampant corruption in the state.

"The Kurhani bypoll result is a reflection of people's anger against Nitish Kumar." The BJP on Wednesday wrested from Bihar's ruling JD(U) the Kurhani assembly seat.

"Angry protests greeted Nitish Kumar when he launched his poll campaign in Kurhani two days before the December 5 polls. As Nitish reached the venue, protestors created ruckus, shouted slogans against him and flung the chairs... People's anger against CM can be seen everywhere. The CM cannot walk without security guards even in a small village in the state," Kishor added.

Kishor, who had joined the JD(U) in 2018 and was expelled from the party two years later, is travelling across and breadth of Bihar on foot as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign, which is aimed at connecting with people and bringing them on a "democratic platform". The march is widely seen as a precursor to his re-entry into active politics.

(With PTI inputs)