Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Himachal Bus Accident: 16 Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Kullu, PM Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh Each

PM Modi said the accident is heart-rending and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives.

Wreckage of a bus after it fell into a gorge near Jangla village, in Kullu district
Wreckage of a bus after it fell into a gorge near Jangla village, in Kullu district (PTI Photo)

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 1:01 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu is heart-rending and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, leaving 16 people, including some school children, dead, a senior official said.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet. 

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, it said.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village in the district at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital.

(with inputs from PTI)

