Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Korean Vlogger Harassment Case: Court Grants Bail To Two Accused

Korean Vlogger Harassment Case: Court Grants Bail To Two Accused

The Bandra metropolitan court granted bail to the duo on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 each and directed them to cooperate with the investigation, their lawyer Zamir Khan said.

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:25 pm

A court here on Tuesday granted bail to two men arrested for allegedly harassing a South Korean vlogger and YouTuber while she was live streaming on a street in Khar in the metropolis.

The Bandra metropolitan court granted bail to the duo on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 each and directed them to cooperate with the investigation, their lawyer Zamir Khan said.

The detailed order was not available yet. The accused have been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The duo were arrested hours after a video surfaced on social media last week showing the woman being sexually harassed in Khar area of Mumbai.

It showed a youth coming close to the vlogger and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested. As the woman started walking away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorcycle with a friend, offering her a lift, which she refused.

The police took notice of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle and registered an FIR. The duo, aged 19 and 21 years, were nabbed from nearby Bandra. 

