Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kolkata International Book Fair From Jan 30

Home National

Kolkata International Book Fair From Jan 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the book fair on January 30 at the Central Park in Salt Lake, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, organisers of the book fair, announced at a news conference here on Wednesday.

Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna
Mamata Banerjee at NabannaMamata Banerjee will inaugurate the book fair on January 30 at the Central Park in Salt Lake Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 3:12 pm

The 46th edition of Kolkata International Book Fair will be held from January 30 to February 12, 2023, and Spain will be the focal theme country, organisers said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the book fair on January 30 at the Central Park in Salt Lake, Publishers and Booksellers Guild, organisers of the book fair, announced at a news conference here on Wednesday. The book fair logo was unveiled during the event. Ambassador of Spain in India, José Maraa Ridao Domínguez, Publishers and Booksellers Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

This will be for the second time that Spain will be focal theme country in the Kolkata International Book Fair. It was earlier the focal theme country in the 2006 book fair, said Chatterjee. The book fair will also have the presence of the UK, US, Japan, Vietnam, France, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, Peru, other Latin American countries and Bangladesh.

The organisers said 2.2 million people visited the fair in 2022 and books worth Rs 23 crore was sold at the fair. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Kolkata International Book Fair Jan Mamata Banerjee Salt Lake
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19