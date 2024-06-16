Kolhapur: Auto Crashes Into Bike, Runs Driverless After Passersby; 5 Injured | Bizarre Video

At least five persons suffered minor injuries after an auto-rickshaw collided with a bike in Kolhapur. The driver of the three-wheeler fell out and the vehicle moved forward driverless, sparking chaos among the passersby.
The dramatic incident was caught on CCTV in the area near Shahupuri's Patki Hospital, NDTV report said. The auto-rickshaw was trying to take a U-turn when two persons riding a motorbike crashed into it from the opposite side.
WATCH:
Following the collision, the auto driver was thrown out. The driverless auto, in a 'ghost run', continued to move, taking another U-turn and crashing into two men and a woman.
The auto driver immediately got up and with full force tried and stopped the three-wheeler.
In another accident in Nagpur, five persons were injured, two of them were critically injured after a 17-year-old boy lost control of the car while trying to park it in Venkatesh Nagar on Saturday.
The boy worked at a garage and his employer had reportedly asked him to park the car, an official from the Nandanvan police station said.
The car belonged to a local political leader and did not have insurance, officials said.
A case was registered against the minor for rash driving under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act). The minor was also detained.
This comes just weeks after a 72-year-old man rammed is car into four bikes before crashing into another parked vehicle in Kolhapur. The incident left three people, including the driver dead.
CCTV footage of that incident, which took place on June 3, showed the car speeding through the intersection without any traffic lights, hitting the bikes.
Bystanders had rushed to assist the victims, including a child who was on one of the bikes, and a woman who was riding pillion and required assistance to stand up.
(With PTI inputs)