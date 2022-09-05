Kiren Rijiju Lauds SC’s Decision Dismissing Plea On Territory Loss To China Along Border

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday welcomed a reported decision of the Supreme Court dismissing a plea seeking directions to the Centre to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory along the border with China.

"Supreme Court is absolutely correct. These matters should not be brought to the apex court. Govt has to handle such matters and citizens should trust Indian Army about the sensitive ground realities," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Rijiju, who is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, tagged a news report regarding the top court's decision.

According to the report, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition with a prayer for directions to the Union of India to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory or not thereof along the border with China.

(With PTI inputs)

