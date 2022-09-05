Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kiren Rijiju Lauds SC’s Decision Dismissing Plea On Territory Loss To China Along Border

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition with a prayer for directions to the Union of India to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory or not thereof along the border with China, the report said.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju reaches Slovakia for Operation Ganga.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 5:57 pm

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday welcomed a reported decision of the Supreme Court dismissing a plea seeking directions to the Centre to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory along the border with China.

"Supreme Court is absolutely correct. These matters should not be brought to the apex court. Govt has to handle such matters and citizens should trust Indian Army about the sensitive ground realities," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Rijiju, who is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, tagged a news report regarding the top court's decision.

According to the report, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition with a prayer for directions to the Union of India to put out information regarding the extent of loss of territory or not thereof along the border with China.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India China Line Of Actual Control (LAC) Territory Supreme Court Plea Dismissed Border Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro